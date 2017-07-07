Lanvin confirms Bouchra Jarrar sudden departure

London - Bouchra Jarrar sudden, but not completely unexpected exit from her role as artistic director at Lanvin, caught the industry off guard Thursday afternoon.

News first emerged late in the afternoon that the 46-year-old designer was set to step down from her role, only 10 months after she presented her debut collection for the luxury fashion house. But it was not until late in the evening that Lanvin confirmed her departure. The fashion house issued a short statement which said both Jarrar and Lanvin "have mutually decided to put an end to their collaboration. This decision is effective as of today."

Bouchra Jarrar exits role at Lanvin after overseeing two collections

The designer, who previously closed her own fashion label in March to focus on her work for Lanvin, was recently made an officer of France's Order of Arts and Letters for her services to the fashion industry. Although her collections for the fashion house were praised by fashion critics for their elegance, many felt that her artistic direction for the brand was too conservative and rigid.

The French couture designer was officially appointed as Lanvin's artistic director of women's wear last March. She succeeded Alber Elbaz, who previously served as the fashion house's creative director for 14 years. Following his exit from the fashion house, staff morale is said to have remained low at Lanvin, as staff protested his exit and sought out reassurance of their roles.

Rumors concerning additional budget cuts are said to have put further pressure on the fashion house held by Taiwanese media entrepreneur Shaw-Lan Wang. In addition, insiders noted that Jarrar designs were insufficient to lift the brand's sales out of the red in 2016 as Lanvin reported a loss of 18.3 million euros for the year - its first loss in a decade, signaling tougher times ahead.

In Match Jarrar indicated that she was not receiving the support she needed in order to help turn Lanvin around. "I want to bring my expertise, creativity, technical know-how and pragmatism" to the brand, she said to the South China Morning Post." [For that] I need the whole house's support. Alone it's impossible," she added.

In the joint statement confirming her exit from Lanvin, Jarrar added that she wanted to "particularly acknowledge the work of the teams with whom I collaborated to express French creativity and know-how." She is set to turn her focus to "new projects," although has yet to specify what these new projects will be.

Read more: Bouchra Jarrar exits Lanvin

Photo: Courtesy of Lanvin