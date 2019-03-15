LVMH announces two new member for its Board of Directors

Luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced its Board of Directors will gain two new members. Iris Knobloch, President of Warner Bros Entertainment in France, is set to succeed Bernadette Chirac, who is stepping down from the role after nine years, while photojournalist Yann Arthus-Bertrand will join as an Advisory Board Member. Their appointment will be proposed at LVMH’s next annual general meeting, to be held on April 18.

Prior to working at Warner Bros, Knobloch was in charge of Time Warner’s international relations and strategic policy for Europe. Arthus-Bertrand is the founder of Good Planet Foundation, an organization working to raise awareness about environmental issues and protection. According to an LVMH statement, the photographer wishes to donate his attendance fees to the foundation.