Mark Worden to replace Cliff Sifford asShoe Carnival’s new CEO

Shoe Carnival, Inc. has appointed Mark Worden, the company’s president and chief customer officer, as its next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2021. The company said in a statement that Worden will succeed Cliff Sifford, who will step down as CEO effective September 30, 2021 but will continue to serve in the role of Vice Chairman of the company’s board of directors. Sifford began his career with the company in 1997 and has served as the company’s chief executive officer since 2012.

Commenting on the development, J. Wayne Weaver, Chairman of Shoe Carnival’s board of directors since 1988, said: “Cliff has been an extraordinary leader in the shoe industry for over four decades and at Shoe Carnival for the past 24 years. His deep knowledge of the industry and passion for the company elevated Shoe Carnival to its position as a leader in family footwear and we are grateful for his continued guidance as Vice Chairman.”

The company added that under Sifford’s leadership, the company achieved many milestones, including growing revenues to over 1 billion dollars and achieving eleven consecutive years of comparable store sales growth leading into fiscal 2020, and increasing merchandising margins, all while sustaining a disciplined capital management throughout various economic cycles. At the same time, he oversaw the strategic investments in the company’s industry-leading CRM system and the launch of its e-commerce platform.

Mark Worden takes over as Shoe Carnival’s CEO

“We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role as Chief Executive Officer, and have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Shoe Carnival team and deliver strong performance as we enter this new chapter. He and Cliff have worked tirelessly over the last three years to develop an industry-leading management team, and the board believes they will achieve great things as they work together in their new roles going forward,” added Weaver.

Worden joined the company in 2018 as its executive vice president - chief strategy and marketing officer and has served as the president and chief customer officer of Shoe Carnival since 2019. HE currently oversees the company’s stores, e-commerce, marketing, strategy, CRM, real estate, and human resource organizations. He brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the retail and consumer industries to his new position. Prior to joining Shoe Carnival, Worden held several leadership positions at S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. and Kimberly–Clark Corporation.

“I would like to thank the board of directors and Cliff for their unwavering support and am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great company,” said Worden.

The company also announced that its board of directors has increased its quarterly cash dividend from 9 cents to 14 cents per share, an increase of 56 percent. This will be effective for the next quarterly cash dividend, which will be paid on April 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2021.