Marks and Spencer appoints Justin King as non-executive director

Marks and Spencer Group plc has announced the appointment of former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King as a non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2019.

King helped pioneer the development of Simply Food at Marks and Spencer before working as Sainsbury’s CEO for 10 years.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement, Steve Rowe, Marks and Spencer CEO, said: “I am delighted that Justin has agreed to join us. As we navigate the challenges ahead it will be enormously helpful to have his experience, wisdom and insight on the Board. Many colleagues remember his time at M&S and will warmly welcome him back.”

Archie Norman, Marks and Spencer Chairman, added: “Justin’s appointment completes a very significant reorientation of the board in the last year. He will be a great addition to a strong team.”

Commenting on his appointment Justin said: “Having worked there 15 years ago, Marks and Spencer has a very special place in my affections. I look forward to joining the Board and supporting Steve in the turnaround that he is leading.”