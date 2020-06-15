Ralph Lauren nominates of Darren Walker to board of directors

Darren Walker has been nominated as an independent director for the Ralph Lauren board. His election will take place at the company's 2020 annual stockholder meeting on July 30.

Ralph Lauren also announced that Joyce F. Brown and Robert C. Wright will not stand for reelection for their terms, ending in July. They served respectively for 19 and 13 years.

Walker is president and chief executive officer of the Ford Foundation and has been since 2013. He previously served as vice president of foundation initiatives for the Rockefeller Foundation and chief operating officer for Abyssinian Development Corporation.

“When I met Darren in the fall, his strength of character, diverse experience and deep passion for positively impacting the world were powerfully apparent – and I knew we could deeply benefit from his perspective on our Board,” stated Ralph Lauren, chairman & chief creative officer of his namesake brand. “We look forward to working with him and the rest of our board as we continue to build a Company that endures, thrives and makes a difference in the world for decades to come. I would like to thank both Joyce and Robert for their significant contributions and years of dedication and leadership to the Company.”