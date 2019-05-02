The North Face names new VP of Sales for the EMEA region

Jeremie Blondel has been announced as the new VP of Sales for The North Face in Europe, Middle-East and Asia. Blondel, who will be based in the brand’s European headquarters in Stabio, Switzerland, will be responsible for The North Face’s wholesale activities in the region.

In a press statement, The North Face said Blondel’s main goal will be to drive the brand’s growth in the region, following on from twelve quarters of double-digit growth. Blondel is joining the company from Vans, a brand which, like The North Face, is part of the portfolio of VF Corporation. He joined Vans in 2014 in the role of Strategic Account Director and was promoted to Senior Director two years later.

“The North Face is one of the few brands in the world that is loved as much on top of a mountain in the Alps as it is on the streets of Berlin”, commented Blondel in the statement. “I couldn’t be more looking forward to helping The North Face reach its potential both in the outdoor and urban worlds, and ensuring the love for the brand continues for decades yet”.

Picture: courtesy of The North Face