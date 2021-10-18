Zadig and Voltaire names chief executive of China

Contemporary luxury brand Zadig and Voltaire have appointed Jean Lahirle as chief executive of Greater China, with immediate effect.

Lahirle has more than 25 years of experience in Asia advising luxury brands including Chanel, Céline and most recently Delvaux. He helped them to build their images in Asia as well as develop their retail strategies.

In his new role with Zadig and Voltaire, he has been tasked with boosting the luxury brand’s reputation and distribution in the region as part of its strategy to increase its presence in China.

Lahirle has been entrusted with heading up the brand’s new company in the region, Sàdigé, following 10 years of opeating in the region through a company owned in a 50 percent joint venture with IT Group.