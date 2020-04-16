Amy Will Interviews Ruby Wight, about creativity and her job at Burberry

The Girl Gang Podcast gathers interviews with creative women from different countries and industries. The host is Amy Will, who is the founder of the Girl Gang, a project created to connect and inspire women, which includes a label, a women-owned business directory and of course the podcast.

This time the guest is Ruby Wight, who is the Digital Art Director at Burberry. Originally from Glasgow, she shares the story of her first professional job in Los Angeles and how much did it change her life. Being an artist and working on branding and different online platforms she finds a lot of inspiration from travelling and gives some tips on what she looks for when discovering a new city.