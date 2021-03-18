Creativity, Meet Data

Fashion has always existed at the nexus of art and commerce. It is an endeavor that strives to balance emotional connection and profitability. And it requires a left and right brain approach to be successful.

Schanel Bakkouche, founder and creative director at SFB Creative, as well as editor and stylist for Vogue International Publications, says: “Data can provide access to key market insights that allows a creative director to focus on what’s important to the customer.”

