Michelle Elie -The Fearless Fashion Collector

Michelle Elie is an American-Haitian jewelry designer and former fashion model. She is many times captured by the lens of street style photographers at Paris Fashion Week shows and that is because she is a passionate fan of Rei Kawakubo designs for her brand Comme des Garçons. In fact, she is a collector of the garments from Kawakubo. She connects with the pieces on a fundamental level in the way that they exaggerate or deform her body when she wears them.

From April 19th (updated opening date) until August 30th, 2020 at Museum Angewandte Kunst in Frankfurt, Germany Michelle Elie will be showing her Comme des Garçons garments collection that she has collected over 25 years.

The fashion journalist Jessica Michault interviews her for her newest episode of her podcast.