Part 3 of 3: A conversation on mainstream media's role in the current climate of fashion

In the final of a three-part series, Fashion: No Filter's guest editor Henrietta Gallina explores the role of mainstream media in the current climate.

Henrietta shares a conversation with fashion critic Robin Givhan who is a journalist at The Washington Post. The two discuss some of Robin's highly-praised work, performative marketing faking inclusivity, cancel culture, and the importance of accountability in terms of brand's equal representation. Robin also reflects on her reputable career and trajectory.