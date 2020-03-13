Pieces of Me #1 - Tracee Ellis Ross

Following the plans announced will already about a year, the British company Net-a-Porter has just put into operation "Pieces of Me: My Life in Seven Garments". A new series of Podcasts that will produce a weekly basis, featuring different "incredible women" decided to tell their experiences through the clothes they wore in those events that have marked their lives. P>

"Every week a different inspirational woman take us" behind the seams' of his extraordinary life "note from the own Net-a-Porter through its online magazine. "Pieces of Me reminds us that clothes are never alone clothes, and what we can see through it, on aspects like beauty, power, identity, freedom or that facet of fashion as a driver of change, they are the stories of the lives of women ". p>

The charge of inaugurating this series of Podcasts () is none other than Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of the famous pop star Diana Ross, and leading actress of series and films like television "Girlfriends" and "Black -ish ". In this first episode, Ross talks about his extraordinary artistic heritage, abuses in Hollywood and his defense to dress joy and unapologetic: "There is certainly revolutionary aspect in the concept of enjoying" he says, "especially as a woman black ". p>