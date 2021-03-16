Podcast: A Feminist State of the Union

In this episode of Women Who, the Founder Otegha Uwagba shares a life recording of her Feminist State of the Union presentation hosted on International Women's Day. The conversation is shared with author Reni Eddo-Lodge, broadcaster Zezi Ifore, and Dazed Digital’s Head of Fashion, Emma Hope Allwood. The four women cover a wide range of topics from girlboss culture and issues with feminism in corporate culture and how companies can do better.

Image: Breakingpic / Pexels