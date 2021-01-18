Fashionunited
 
Podcast: Alice Hartley of Gap Inc and Dr Gary Adams of US Cotton Trust Protocol discuss Gap Inc’s sustainability goals

In this episode, Fashion is your Business interviews the director of product sustainability at Gap Inc Alice Hartley and the president of the US Cotton Trust Protocol Dr Gary Adams to discuss Gap Inc’s sustainability goal of having 100 percent sustainably sourced cotton across all its products by 2025.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Fashion is your Business via OmnyStudio
