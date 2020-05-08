Podcast: Amy Carra on innovating a brand as an entrepreneur

Senior Director of Brand Innovation and Universal Beauty Products, Inc., Amy Carra, joins beauty podcast series Where Brains Meet Beauty to discuss being an entrepreneur and branding. Carra began her career in the beauty industry with a position at Revlon, where she saw colleagues “playing” with makeup as part of their jobs and thought, “Hmm…this could be fun.” Hear the rest of Amy’s story, from more jobs in big beauty to developing her own innovative skincare line as a “corporate entrepreneur.”

Source: Where Brains Meet Beauty, Listen Notes