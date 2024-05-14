Podcast: An insight into the life of a design manager at Maison Margiela in Paris

In this episode of the Brand News podcast, Maeva Mellet, the design manager at Maison Margiela in Paris tells her career story. Mellet leads womenswear design at Maison Margiela and works closely with creative director John Galliano.

Mellet has an impressive CV. She began her career at Galeries Lafayette and held key roles at Balenciaga, Chloé, Givenchy and Zara before joining Maison Margiela. She discusses the highlights of her career, including her decision to freelance.

This podcast episode offers insight into what it's like to work at a major luxury fashion brand like Maison Margiela. Mellet candidly shares her experiences, including the challenges she faces. For example, she reveals that Fashion Week has not always been enjoyable for her.