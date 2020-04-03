Podcast: 'atypical' Paris Fashion Week

Co-founder of cowardly, Samantha Tams, during Paris Fashion Week went with three different women talk about their particular experiences in these challenging times when the whole industry is threatened and forced to innovate because COVID-19 pandemic. Guest in this episode are Meghan Cope, Director of International Sales for St. John, Amanda Alvarez, Senior Sales Manager for CD Network Showroom and Clarissa Egaña, founder and designer of athleisure brand Port de Bras.

Source: Latam Fashion Summit