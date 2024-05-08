Podcast: Belgian photographer Willy Vanderperre on his new exhibition in Antwerp

In this episode of The Business of Fashion podcast, Belgian photographer Willy Vanderperre shares more about his exhibition ‘Prints, films, a rave and more...’ at Momu, the fashion museum in Antwerp, Belgium. A selection of works by the Belgian photographer will be on display at the museum from April 27 to August 4, 2024.

The exhibition focuses on Vanderperre's fascination with youth. For almost three decades, youth has been a source of inspiration for the photographer. In the podcast, the photographer speaks candidly about his photography style and inspiration.

"I am 53 years old now and I am fully aware of that. It is impossible to understand today's youth. All I can do is interpret what I think the youth sees through my own experiences with these kids," Vanderperre tells BoF.

Source: Business of Fashion