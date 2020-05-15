Fashionunited
 
PODCAST

Podcast: Celebrity stylist Dave Thomas on dressing for the red carpet

Longtime celebrity stylist, Dave Thomas, shares with fashion podcast A Different Tweed how menswear on the red carpet has grown in popularity over recent years. Thomas, who can list John Legend and Lionel Richie as his longtime clients, remembers past experiences working with Celine Dion, her love of shoes, and his upcoming book Vanity Project: A Tale of Fashion and Celebrity Styled.

Source: A Different Tweed: Fashion Conversations with Bronwyn Cosgraves, Listen Notes

Image: Burst / Pexels
