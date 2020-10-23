Podcast: CEO Jess Weiner addresses the need for change within the business world on Where Brains Meets Beauty
In the latest episode of ‘Where Brains Meets Beauty’ the CEO and founder of ‘Talk to Jess’, Jess Weiner, is brought on to discuss the change happening within the business world and the corporate responsibility of companies to stand for something they believe in to engage and understand the consumer's needs.Listen to the 30 minute podcast below.
Source: Where Brains Meet Beauty via Listen Notes