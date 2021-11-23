Podcast: Claire Bergkamp, COO of The Textile Exchange on Sustainability

  • Home
In this episode, Edited: Inside Retail has interviewed Claire Bergkamp about how to educate retailers on sustainable practices. Bergkamp, who worked as the first worldwide sustainability and innovation director at Stella McCartney, is now the chief operating officer at The Textile Exchange, a nonprofit that aims to create leaders in the preferred fibers and materials industry.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Edited: Inside Retail via YouTube

Photo credit: Image: Edited: Inside Retail