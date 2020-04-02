Podcast: Co-founder of Crafted society discusses preserving authentic craftmanship

In this episode of Disruptors for Good, founder of Causeartist, Grant Trahant speaks with Martin Johnston, Co-founder of Crafted Society. This podcast goes into how Crafted Society, an organization that is helping to preserve authentic and traditional craftsmanship, raised over 1 million dollars to disrupt the luxury goods market with transparency and social responsibility.

After spending the last 20 years running operations for companies like Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, and Toms Martin took time away from the industry. After reflecting on his purpose, he and his wife started Crafted Society.

Both Martin and Lise have a long background of working in fashion, and decided to leave the corporate world behind them in 2016, to create a luxury fashion brand which championed their own values of transparency, sustainability and social responsibility.

