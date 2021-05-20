Podcast: Conscious Chatter discusses reimagining the term 'seasons'

In this episode, Conscious Chatter has interviewed Lottie Bertello from upcycling studio LOTI which reuses fabrics and materials that would otherwise end in landfills. Bertello discussed reimagining the term 'seasons' and 'trends' in the fashion industry and upcycling clothes.

Bertello said in a statement: “Ultimately — trends are what make clothing be disposable, because once a trend is gone, people are no longer wearing that, and then that garment doesn’t have a space in your closet anymore. I think there is a distinct difference between relevant items and trendy items."

