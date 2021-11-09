Podcast: Crash Course Fashion talks to Julia Gall about greenwashing
In this episode, Crash Course Fashion has discussed the problem of greenwashing with Marie Claire style director Julia Gall, who also gave a small crash course on pitching the media and getting press. Gall touched upon how the media can both perpetuate and fight back against greenwashing, and how she balances the need for publishing with her own personal ethos.
Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Crash Course Fashion via Anchor by Spotify
Photo credit: Crash Course Fashion