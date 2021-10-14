Podcast: Creative director Sam Ku discusses AG Jeans' sustainable denim
In this episode of The Glossy Podcast, the creative director and president of AG Jeans, Sam Ku, has discussed the brand's sustainable denim. Ku discussed the ongoing growth of the brand in a time where sustainable fashion is becoming increasingly important, as well as recovering from post Covid-related challenges.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: The Glossy Podcast via Megaphone
Photo credit: Glossy
Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels