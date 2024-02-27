Podcast: Dan Manioci on MCM's success: 'you have to be quick'

In 2018, after working as advertising director for major companies such as Hearst and The Economist, Dan Manioci joined luxury fashion house MCM as head of marketing and global performance.

The past five years have been "a master class in luxury marketing", Manioci said. In this episode of The Glossy Podcast, he shares more about MCM's success, marketing tricks to better understand your customers and advice to keep your customer satisfaction high.

Source: The Glossy Podcast