Podcast: Digital Materials in 2020, with Chris Hillyer from Deckers Brands

Director of Innovation at Deckers Brands, Chris Hillyer, joins us to catch up on where the fashion world is right now with regards to digital materials. Are more companies adopting this technology as a serious path to a quicker and more efficient product development process? What are the limitations? Do those limitations even need to be overcome for this to make business sense? Chris provides answers to all these questions and more.
Source: Fashion Made by PI Apparel
Image: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels