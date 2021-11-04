Podcast: Euromonitor International on sustainability in fashion
In this episode, Euromonitor International has discussed sustainability in fashion. Do consumers in today's society hold brands accountable or are price and convenience still the biggest draw for brands? Euromonitor International also questioned whether a "structural shift" is actually occuring, or whether these pledges were simply PR stunts.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Euromonitor International via Spotify
Photo credit: Pexels