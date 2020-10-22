Podcast: Fashion Africa Now addresses the African fashion industry with Omoyemi Akerele and Roberta Annan

Beatrace Angut Oola discussed the African fashion industry with female bosses Omoyemi Akerele and Roberta Annan on the newly launched podcast, Fashion Africa Now.

With years of experience in the African fashion industry, Akerele and Annan agree there is a need for collaboration and infrastructure amongst resident Africans. Akerele said in a statement: “African fashion is not a trend. It’s here to stay. Not just a philosophised and a romanticised movement... There are people whose lives depend on this ecosystem.”

Listen to the one hour podcast below.

https://soundcloud.com/user-356215593-634082463/female-bosses-of-fashion-in-africa-omoyemi-akerele-roberta-annan

Source: Fashion Africa Now via SoundCloud