Podcast: Gucci hosts a conversation on staying curious

In this edition of the fashion house's podcast Gucci speaks with environmentalist David de Rothschild and disability advocate Sinéad Burke. The two dive into a detailed discussion on the importance of remaining curious and creative through every stage of life and the benefits of learning and unlearning as the world changes in terms of environment and culture. "As we grow older we retreat and get stuck in our ways....only when we actually leave our comfort zones do we really truly learn something different and something new," de Rothschild states in the 54-minute podcast.

De Rothschild is also the face of Gucci's "Off The Grid" campaign, a sustainable collection made from recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials.

Source: Gucci, SoundCloud