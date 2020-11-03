Podcast: Gucci Podcast discusses Gucci Off The Grid

In this episode, Gucci Podcast introduces the Gucci Off The Grid campaign. The collection is made from bio-based, organic, recycled and sustainably sourced materials.

Guests including actress and climate activist Jane Fonda; Japanese guitarist, actor and activist Miyavi; Rapper singer-songwriter Lil Nas X; Singer and producer King Princess; and David de Rothschild, eco-explorer and environmentalist are part of the campaign and discuss their thoughts and advice on working together in fighting the climate crisis.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Gucci Podcast via Soundcloud

Photo credit: Gucci website