Podcast: How Indonesia's demand to remove the Temu app impacts global trade

Indonesia recently requested Google and Apple to remove the Temu app, owned by PDD Holdings, from its national app stores to protect local businesses from the sale of extremely cheap products. This direct action, without accusations of illegal activity, is rare and raises questions about how the tech giants will respond.

The action could inspire other countries, as local businesses are increasingly concerned about the impact of cheap Chinese imports. While Indonesia is directly targeting the app, countries like the US and South Africa are opting for a less politically charged approach such as legislative measures to tighten import regulations.

This podcast from 'China Inc by Bbw' discusses the trade war between China and the EU regarding electric cars and then explores how Indonesia's request to Google and Apple to remove the Temu app could impact global trade relations.

Source: China Inc by Bbw - Doug Young and Rene Vanguestaine