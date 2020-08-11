Podcast: International E-Commerce Director at Dior Couture shares her career tips

Luciana Farina, International E-Commerce Director at Christian Dior Couture, sits down for a conversation on LVMH's podcast of 'Tips to the Top'. In this edition, Farina shares how she went from a small Italian village outside of Milan, to incharge of consumer's online experience at one of the largest couture fashion houses. "I thought that it was too late for me..." she shares after her first contract in fashion turned out to be a dead end. Listen to this short podcast on Farina's experience towards her career.

Source: Tip to the Top, LVMH