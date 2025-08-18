Podcast: Ivan Shaw's two decades shaping Vogue's visual identity

Step into the visual world with Ivan Shaw—Vogue’s longtime Photography Director, who now serves as Corporate Photography Director at Condé Nast and Visuals Editor of The World of Interiors. In this episode of What We Wore, he reflects on two decades of capturing the zeitgeist of fashion and magazine storytelling. With his engaging storytelling, Ivan shares invaluable lessons and behind-the-scenes perspectives from his time shaping the imagery of one of the world’s most iconic publications.