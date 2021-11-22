  • Home
  • News
  • Podcast
  • Podcast: Menswear Style Podcast interviews John Bright, founder of The Good Neighbour

Podcast: Menswear Style Podcast interviews John Bright, founder of The Good Neighbour

By FashionUnited

6 hours ago

Podcast

In this episode, Menswear Style Podcast has interviewed John Bright, founder of menswear brand The Good Neighbour, about his fashion background and why being direct-to-consumer gives customers a fairer price. Also discussed was the benefits of short-term retail space on both branding and ecommerce sales, as well as making clothes from deadstock materials.

Listen to the podcast below.

Source: Menswear Style Podcast via Stitcher

Photo credit: Image: Menswear Style Podcast