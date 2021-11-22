Podcast: Menswear Style Podcast interviews John Bright, founder of The Good Neighbour
In this episode, Menswear Style Podcast has interviewed John Bright, founder of menswear brand The Good Neighbour, about his fashion background and why being direct-to-consumer gives customers a fairer price. Also discussed was the benefits of short-term retail space on both branding and ecommerce sales, as well as making clothes from deadstock materials.Listen to the podcast below.
Source: Menswear Style Podcast via Stitcher
Photo credit: Image: Menswear Style Podcast