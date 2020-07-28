Podcast: Pamela Hanson on how she made it in a male-dominated industry

In this episode of the podcast series 'Dior Talks', Charlotte Jansen speaks to Hanson about the position of women in fashion, and discusses how she views the changes that have taken place and whether these changes will be lasting and meaningful. Hanson set up her first darkroom at the age of 13 and has since explored her own observations of the world. She discusses her initial interest in art history and her unlikely entry into the fashion world. Her long and varied experience sets the stage for her signature personal, intimate relationship with her subjects.

Source: Dior