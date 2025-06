This episode introduces the concept of 'whimsimod' to describe the recent trend of pattern-printed and tailored fashion. In exploring this reinterpretation of femininity, we discuss the aesthetic shift from 'kiki' to 'bouba' over the past year, the history of youth diffusion lines like Red Valentino and Blugirl, current trends in hemlines and hosiery, designers including Carolina Herrera and Kate Spade, and more.