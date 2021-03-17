Podcast: Selina Sanders on sustainable and meaningful fashion

On this episode of Conscious Chatter, host Kestrel Jenkins shares a conversation with Selina Sanders, founder of eponymous brand a slow fashion company that makes clothing that is always unique and upcycled. Selina explains how, due to the coronavirus lockdown, she lost her job, which in turn revealed an opportunity to build a brand on her own. The sustainable designer also explains some truths about conventional designing, what designers are responsible for today, and how selling has become a key part of their job duties.

<p><small>Image: Pexels</small></p>