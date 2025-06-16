Podcast: Strategies for impactful branded merchandise

In this episode of The Branding Business School, Victoria stresses that high-quality, relevant branded merchandise is a powerful branding tool, not a trivial afterthought. She advises against cheap items that can harm brand image and advocates for designing appealing, useful products that resonate with the audience's lifestyle and values. This approach enhances brand recognition, fosters emotional connections, and ensures continued visibility. Entrepreneurs can learn strategies to create impactful merchandise that reflects their brand effectively.