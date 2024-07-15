Podcast: Technical development manager at Tommy Hilfiger talks about her job

In this episode of the Brand News Podcast, host Charlotte Emily interviews Sita, a fashion professional specialising in lingerie, who transitioned from Garment Technician to Technical Development Manager at brands like Marlies Dekkers, Hunkemoller, and Tommy Hilfiger.

With over a decade of experience, Sita has mastered garment perfection, working with vendors in China and Bangladesh and visiting a number of factories. She shares her insights on various aspects of the job and discusses the implications of garment factory automation.

Source: Brand News podcast via Spotify