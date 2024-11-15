Podcast: The Artistic Journey of Belgian-Moroccan Fashion Photographer Mous Lamrabat

In the latest episode of 'The Most', the podcast welcomes Belgian-Moroccan fashion photographer Mous Lamrabat, an internationally renowned figure in the fashion and photography world. Lamrabat, who originally studied interior design at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Ghent, has evolved into a visual storyteller whose work has been featured in leading global and Belgian publications such as Elle, Weekend Knack and DS Magazine. His style combines absurdity, surrealism and a touch of wit.

In the podcast, Lamrabat shares his perspective on fashion and photography, emphasising that fashion isn't necessarily defined by simply working with clothes.

Source: The Most