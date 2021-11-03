Podcast: The Glossy Podcast interviews Patrick Henry, aka Richfresh

In this episode, The Glossy Podcast has spoken to Patrick Henry, a L.A based tailor and luxury fashion brand founder, about his career and what first ignited his interest in fashion. Henry also discussed the evolving world of luxury fashion. "The term luxury in itself is evolving," said Henry. "[For clothing] it's all in the details: It's the stitching, it's the precision, it's where the garment is produced, what material it's produced with and the little trims."

Source: The Glossy Podcast via Megaphone