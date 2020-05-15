Podcast: The story of fashion film makers duo Vivienne and Tamas

Vivienne and Tamas is a creative duo Balla Vivienne photographer and film director Tamas Sabo, both originating in Hungary. Lately they are getting more and more attention because they work for several seasons making movies for collections of brands like Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton with even some of his fashion films were nominated and received awards at festivals.

To better connect with your audience, which sends them many questions through social networks, decided to try for the first time podcast, which invite us to their intimate chat where laughter and trust abound and between the two we have his beginnings, his season working in Dubai and how new possibilities emerged.

Source: Finding Vivienne & Tammas