Podcast: 'Trump tariffs herald new era for global trade'

In a striking speech from the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump made his position clear: in his opinion, the era of globalisation is over. He announced sweeping import duties on foreign goods, firmly underscoring his economic course.

The measures immediately caused a stir on Wall Street, where stock prices fell sharply. According to Brian Schwartz, economics reporter at The Wall Street Journal, Trump had been working towards this moment for years. His goal: to better protect American industry from foreign competition.

Listen to the English-language podcast from The Journal below. Schwartz explains the potential consequences of these import tariffs and speaks with an American entrepreneur who is already noticing the effects of the levies.

Source: The Journal