Social Justice Strategies for Fashion Brands

Over the past year, it’s become clearer that shared ideals that create unity in society are delicate, that racial, ethnic and gender disparities are front and center in the US, China and Europe. And fashion brands are being required more and more to take a public stand in addressing issues of social justice.

Listen to the podcast with Sabrina Lynch, Senior Vice President of Culture and Marketing Communications at Taylor Strategy, and a TEDx speaker, who offers companies three clear strategies to mitigate and correct issues of social justice internally.