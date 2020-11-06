Store Employees are on the Frontline

"Retail chains seem to forget that their employees are under enormous pressure to stay healthy, to work and to provide exceptional service as well. Before Covid-19, we already saw an increase of customer entitlement, now there is an extra layer: they don't want to be forced to wear a facemask or to social distance," says Christopher Lacy, former Director of Customer Experience, Learning and Development at the iconic department store Barneys New York and now Assistant Professor at Parsons School of Design, in this podcast by Joshua Williams.

