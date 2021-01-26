Fashionunited
 
Swati Kalsi, High Art Fashion
Joshua Williams
Swati Kalsi, based in India, is known as much for her fashion designs as her museum art installations. Due to the high level of craftsmanship and artistry, Sass Brown points out that much of what Swati does doesn’t come cheap, adding “she’s known first and foremost for these exquisite, museum quality collectors items. They are indeed intended to be worn, but they’re so precious. In many cases, I think people end up putting them on their wall.”

Hear more about this enchanting fashion brand by listening to the podcast here:

india fashion news bytes swati kalsi embroidery artistry
 

