Amazon Fashion launches AI-powered StyleSnap

Amazon introduced its latest innovation select markets today. The retail giant's fashion category has integrated a feature called StyleSnap to its app to change the way consumers discover clothing online.

StyleSnap is powered by AI, using machine learning to find clothing and styles by analyzing a photo. Users simply need to upload a photo to the Amazon app for StyleSnap to provide recommendations of similar items available to purchase through amazon. Recommendations are based on brand, price range and customer reviews.

The new Amazon Fashion tool is currently available in the UK and Germany. It works with dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes and bags in womenswear and menswear categories.

“We are dedicated to continuously creating new experiences for customers to discover the products they want and love. StyleSnap enables customers to shop visually for products that have inspired them. We are excited to see what customers think," said John Boumphrey, vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe, in a statement.