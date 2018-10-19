COS announces installation by British designer Paul Cocksedge at Coal Drops Yard

COS has announced a site-specific work by British designer Paul Cocksedge as the inaugural installation for its Coal Drops Yard store at King’s Cross, London. The work will be showcased in Autumn and will be a light-based work entitled Orbits. The announcement comes as the 26 October opening of the much anticipated Coal Drops Yard fast approaches.

The 577 square metre store in the Thomas Heatherwick building will be the first hybrid retail space to celebrate the art and design which has influenced COS’ design. The store will host the work of both established and up-and-coming artists, and it will kick-off with Cocksedge’s installation.

Orbits is a piece that juxtaposes the natural and the man made, mirroring the theme explored in the COS Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. In the installation, a set of six rocks collected by Cocksedge are suspended from stainless steel hoops of LED. The pendants then each exhibit a different relationship with gravity through the way the varying lights are manipulated by the weight of the hanging rocks.

Commenting on the announcement in a statement yesterday, Karin Gustafsson, Creative Director of COS, said: “The collaboration with Paul Cocksedge for this new space was a natural fit due to the synergy between the concept and our collection. At COS we feel Coal Drop’s Yard is the perfect location to offer an experience where art is at the forefront and the inspirations behind the collection are exhibited next to the garments.”

“There's a joy in experimenting with gravity, and letting light find its own form,” Cocksedge said. “Light is often held in place or contained in rigid structures, but here we have explored softness and flexibility. Orbits has a sense of calm and quiet, which we hope offers a contrast to the busy surroundings of King's Cross.”

Coal Drops Yard will be home to over fifty stores including Paul Smith, Wolf & Badger, Cubitts, Lost Property of London, Beija London, and Tom Dixon, and will open to the public on 26 October.

Photo credit: COS by Mark Cocksedge