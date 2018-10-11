Dr Martens is king of Instagram in UK retail says study

With the ever-increasing role of social media in the fashion and retail industry, fashion brands are focusing more and more on their online presence and its capacity to attract and engage an online following. Dr Martens seems to be at the forefront of this social media push, as a new study shows they beat their rivals to be crowned the best Instagram account in UK retail.

The study, conducted by e-commerce research marketing company, Red Hot Penny, compared the social media accounts of 110 UK high street retailers, taking into account their follower numbers, average number of post engagements, and profile engagement rate, before combining the results to create an overall score. The findings then reveal - according to the combined statistics - which labels make best use of their social media platforms.

The UK footwear brand was closely followed by Guess, Urban Outfitters, Timberland, Hollister Co., and LuLuLemon. While Dr Martens didn’t come 1st in the overall ranking - which compared the combined results of each brand’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts - it still came in an impressive 4th place. Other quite surprising results included LuLuLemon, which came in 3rd place, the Kooples, which came in 9th place, and Paul Smith, which came in 16th place, beating high street powerhouses Primark (19th), Topshop (17th) and H&M (21st).

The UK high street labels that took the first five places in the combined scores of their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts were Nike, Adidas, LuLuLemon, Dr Martens, and Urban Outfitters.

Photo credit: Red Hot Penny/ Facebook, Dr Martens